Exira Fire Chief Tim Wahlert said the department received a new ambulance on Friday, and was in process of getting it ready to respond to emergencies. The unit was ordered a year ago, at a cost of about $250,000. Normally, he said, the department purchased used vehicles in the past, due to the cost, but this was their first new ambulance.
