MANNING – Manning Regional Healthcare Center (MRHC) has made recent changes to improve patient accessibility to providers and convenience of care. Sara Vitito, ARNP, joined the Family Practice Clinic on March 8 with the intention to offer more same-day appointments.
“We have seen an increase of the need for same day appointments, so we are changing the model of our Family Practice Clinic to accommodate these demands,” shared MRHC Clinic Director, Shelby Dickson, RN. “This new structure will allow our primary care providers to focus on their patients, provide more convenient and accessible appointment options with Sara, and improve the overall patient experience.”
Originally from Omaha and now residing in Defiance, Vitito is excited to begin meeting patients. She looks forward to caring for local families and providing a continuum of care from birth until the elderly years.
MRHC has also designated a new phone number for patients to call when scheduling appointments. Patients can now dial (712) 655-8100 to schedule an appointment in the Family Practice Clinic and Specialty Clinics.
Appointments for rehabilitation services including physical, occupational and speech therapy should still be scheduled by calling (712) 655-2072. Senior Life Solutions can be reached by calling (712) 655-8262, and the number for the Recovery Center at Manning Regional Healthcare Center will remain (712) 655-2300.