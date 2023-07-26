Music in the Park at the city park in Audubon, scheduled for Thursday, July 27, has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled. It was planned to be a Karaoke event, but due to extreme hot weather predicted for Thursday, it has been cancelled. Call 712-563-3301 for more information.
Music in the Park Cancelled Due to Heat
Laura Bacon
Laura Bacon
