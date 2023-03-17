Manning Regional Healthcare Center is pleased to announce that the Wound Care Clinic is a dual recipient of RestorixHealth’s Clinical Distinction and Excellence in Patient Satisfaction Awards. Recipients of these awards meet or exceed national quality benchmarks over a set period of time.
The MRHC Wound Care Clinic Receives Clinical Distinction and Patient Satisfaction Awards
