MRHC Welcomes New Mental Health Provider, Katie Mogensen

Manning Regional Healthcare Center is pleased to welcome Katie Mogensen as the new mental health provider in the Specialty Clinic. Mogensen is in Manning offering mental health services twice a month on Wednesdays.
Mogensen provides care for children ages eight and older, adults, and elderly individuals. She can perform psychiatric/mental health diagnostic evaluations and medication management for psychiatric/mental health disorders including depression disorders, bipolar disorders, anxiety, and anxiety-related disorders such as PTSD, schizophrenia and psychotic-related disorders, ADHD, and behavioral-related disorders.
Originally from Lake City, Mogensen is excited for the opportunity to provide quality healthcare in a rural area.
“Living in a rural setting can present limitations to access of healthcare, especially specialty services,” said Mogensen, PMHNP-BC. “I am passionate about being able to bridge that gap and improve access to psychiatric/mental health care as it can have significant impacts on many aspects of an individual’s life, including work, social functioning, interpersonal relationships, physical health, and much more. Family members and loved ones of someone suffering with mental health can also be affected. By improving mental well-being, a person’s overall quality of life and the lives of those close to them can also be improved.”
In addition to providing mental health services in rural Iowa, she is also Iooking forward to working with the Recovery Center at MRHC.
“Rural settings often lack substance abuse services, and I think it is wonderful that MRHC can offer them,” said Mogensen. “Substance abuse disorders often accompany mental health disorders, and with proper mental health treatment, there are higher rates of long-term sobriety.”
Throughout her healthcare career, Mogensen has worked as a registered nurse in acute care settings and has experience in med/surg, ER, labor, delivery, and postpartum care. She was also a certified lactation consultant and has worked in the ambulatory care setting for primary care. In addition to working with MRHC, Mogensen has provided outpatient psychiatric care at UnityPoint Clinic Berryhill Mental Health Center in Fort Dodge since February of 2021.
Mogensen completed her RN degree through DMACC, her BSN through Chamberlain University, and her MSN with specialty of psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner at Walden University. She obtained her board certification for Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner across the lifespan (PMHNP-BC) through the American Nurses Credentialing Center and is a member of the American Nurses Association and Iowa Nurses Association.
To see upcoming mental health clinic dates or to schedule an appointment with Mogensen, call (712) 655-8100. Referrals are not needed. If you need additional mental health information, education, or would like to discuss support, please contact your primary care physician at (712) 655-2072. For those 65 and older, call Senior Life Solutions at (712) 655-8262. Or call the Manning Recovery Center at (712) 655-2300 and talk to a professional.