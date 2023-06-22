AUDUBON — Scattered thunderstorms and supercells are possible through the eastern Dakotas, southwestern Minnesota and most of Iowa for Saturday, June 24, due to a storm system rolling into the upper midwest, which could kick off showers and thunderstorms over the weekend.
Large hail and damaging wind gusts are the greatest threat, but tornadoes might also be possible, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC).
The severe weather risk may also bring with it beneficial rain, with some areas picking up over one inch of rain.
The National Weather Service reported mostly sunny conditions and a high near 89 on Friday, with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 1 a.m. Friday night.
Saturday showers are likely and a thunderstorm possible before 1 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
Saturday night there is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday night, and Sunday was expected to be sunny with a high of 80.