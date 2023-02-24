Friday, Feb. 24
St. Joseph Fish Fry, Dedham Legion Centennial Center, Dedham. Dine in serving 5-8 p.m. Drive through 5-7:30 p.m. Adults $12, age 6-12 $6, 5 & under Free; Serving fish, potatoes, coleslaw, dinner roll and dessert.
St. Patrick’s Lenten Fish Fries — St. Patrick’s Parish Center, Audubon, Serving 5-7:30 p.m. Dine in or carry out $12 each meal
Second Hand Rose Shop open at Heritage House, 9:30 to 11 a.m.
Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry in Atlantic — Carry out or Dine in; choice of four different meals, $10-15 per meal, Maximum charge per family $75. Saturday, Feb. 25
Audubon Lions Club 32nd annual Farm Toy Show at the Agri-Hall in Audubon County Fairgrounds from 9am-2:30 p.m. Admission is $3 for 9 yrs to adults. Kids 8 yrs and under are free. Lunch will be available. There will be drawings for door prizes. For more information call LaVerne Diest at 712-563-2026 or Derek Diest at 712-304-5235
Friday, March 3
St. Patrick’s Lenten Fish Fries — St. Patrick’s Parish Center, Audubon, Serving 5-7:30 p.m. Dine in or carry out $12 each meal
Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry at in Atlantic, — Carry out or Dine in; choice of four different meals, $10-15 per meal, Maximum charge per family $75.
St. Patrick’s Lenten Fish Fries — St. Patrick’s Parish Center, Audubon, Serving 5-7:30 p.m. Dine in or carry out $12 each meal
Legislative Briefing will be held at the Audubon Memorial Building beginning at 8 am. Senator Mark Segebart and State Representative Brian Best will be on hand for questions. Everyone is welcome
Friday, March 17
23rd annual St. Patrick’s Dinner Dance & Auction will take place at the Agri-Hall in Audubon beginning at 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome
St. Patrick’s Lenten Fish Fries — St. Patrick’s Parish Center, Audubon, Serving 5-7:30 p.m. Dine in or carry out $12 each meal
Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry — Carry out or Dine in; choice of fried Alaskan pollock meal; Shrimp Alfredo Pasta meal; Macaroni and cheese meal or Alfredo pasta, meal. Maximum charge per family $75.
Carry out stop by the north door of the parish center, Dine in should enter and exit using the west door. Payment: cash or checks, made out to Knights of Columbus #1164
Friday, March 24
American Legion Ballou Post 332 annual Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m. at the Exira Event Center
Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry — Carry out or Dine in; choice of fried Alaskan pollock meal; Shrimp Alfredo Pasta meal; Macaroni and cheese meal or Alfredo pasta, meal. Maximum charge per family $75. Carry out stop by the north door of the parish center, Dine in should enter and exit using the west door. Payment: cash or checks, made out to Knights of Columbus #1164
Friday, March 31
St. Patrick’s Lenten Fish Fries — St. Patrick’s Parish Center, Audubon, Serving 5-7:30 p.m. Dine in or carry out $12 each meal
Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry — Carry out or Dine in; choice of fried Alaskan pollock meal; Shrimp Alfredo Pasta meal; Macaroni and cheese meal or Alfredo pasta, meal. Maximum charge per family $75. Carry out stop by the north door of the parish center, Dine in should enter and exit using the west door. Payment: cash or checks, made out to Knights of Columbus #1164
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
