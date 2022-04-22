Today

Overcast skies and windy. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 78F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms developing. Low 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Windy with thunderstorms in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 73F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%.