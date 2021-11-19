Staff Sergeant Dustin L. Goecke is a Fire Protection Journeyman with the 132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, Des Moines. He is a vital member of the Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Protection Flight – an active leader in both planning and operational needs of the department.
SSgt Goecke, a 2010 graduate of Audubon High School, enlisted in the 168th Infantry Regiment, Iowa Army National Guard on Nov. 3, 2010. In July of 2011, following Basic Combat Training and Infantryman Advanced Individual Training at Fort Benning, Ga., Sergeant Goecke was assigned to the 168th Infantry Regiment. While assigned to the 168th Infantry Regiment, Sergeant Goecke graduated from Sniper Course Phase 1&2, at the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center in Camp Robinson, Ark. In March 2016, Sergeant Goecke transferred to the 224th Brigade Engineering Battalion in Boone, assigned as an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Operator. While assigned to the 224th Brigade Engineering Battalion, Sergeant Goecke represented the State of Iowa in the Regional NCO of the Year competition in 2016 and completed Air Assault School at Camp Dodge in Johnston.
In February 2020, Sergeant Goecke transferred to the 132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard. In March 2021, after completion of Basic Fire Protection Apprenticeship Training at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sergeant Goecke returned to the 132d Civil Engineer Squadron and began his career as a traditional firefighter. In his civilian career, Sergeant Goecke is a Project Manager with Cupertino Electric in Altoona.
He has completed the following education degees: 2011 Structured Self-Development (SSD) Level 1; 2013 Automotive Collision Technology A.A.S. Degree from Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC); 2016 Structured Self-Development (SSD) Level 2; 2016 Basic Leader Course; 2017 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Flight Operator A.A.S. Degree from Cochise College and the 2021 Airman Leadership School, by correspondence.
He has received the following major awards and decorations: Army Achievement Medal; Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal; Good Conduct Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Army Service Ribbon; German Armed Forces Badge for Military Proficiency; Iowa National Guard Leadership Ribbon and Iowa National Guard Meritorious Service Medal Ribbon
He was also recognized as: 2016 – 224th Bridge Engineer Battalion NCO of the Year; 2016 – State of Iowa NCO of the Year; 2016 – Represented the State of Iowa during the Regional NCO of the Year Competition and 2021 – Outstanding NCO of the Year Civil Engineering Sq.
His promotions were: Private Second Class Nov. 30, 2010; Private First Class Feb. 22, 2011; Specialist Dec. 24, 2013; Sergeant Nov. 30, 2016 and Staff Sergeant (USAF) February 21 2020.