IOWA CITY - Julia Mikkelsen of Dedham, IA was one of more than 900 current University of Iowa students who participated in the 28th annual student-led Dance Marathon which generated more than $1.3 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
The final tally raised by the students was $1,361,184.28, a total which pushed the amount of support generated by Dance Marathon over the course of its 28-year history to more than $33 million.
"Dance Marathon will continue to create so many miracles for our families. I am so glad that we all got to be a part of it together. Thank you so much," said Anna Dodge, the executive director of "DM28," which transitioned to a virtual event just 30 days before DM's "Big Event" weekend (Feb. 4-5).
Dance Marathon's "Big Event" is the celebration of UI students' year-round dedication to the children and families who have received treatment at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. Dancers and Dance Marathon leadership fundraise for 365 days to reach their individual fundraising goal.
Dance Marathon works to create special projects to provide emotional and financial support to families treated at the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital with an emphasis on pediatric cancer and bone marrow transplant patients. It committed $5 million of support to the construction of the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital where the 11th floor is named the University of Iowa Pediatric Oncology Unit.
In addition, Dance Marathon pledged $2.2 million to fund a Child Life Specialist Position to ensure patients are provided the emotional support they need.
Dance Marathon is the UI's largest student organization. It has raised more than $33 million since its first event in 1995. In addition to raising money, the event celebrates the lives of survivors and recognizes those lost.
About the University of Iowa
As a top global university, Iowa is the ideal destination for learning, discovery, and innovation. We bring art and science together to create a truly unique interdisciplinary education. With over 200 areas of study to choose from, students are encouraged to mix and match majors, minors, and certificates to earn a degree that reflects their unique interests.
From inside our world-class medical center to the most prestigious creative writing program in the U.S., students have access to quality academic support and are equipped with the tools they need to stand out in a competitive workforce. Our 15:1 student-to-faculty ratio allows students to work directly with experts in their field while earning valuable, practical skills.
Our campus seamlessly blends into the heart of downtown Iowa City, making it easy to access academic resources and belong to a larger, welcoming community. With over 500 student organizations, clubs, and communities on campus, and countless in-town events scheduled throughout the year, Iowa makes it easy to build a network of friendships and connections that last a lifetime.