STORM LAKE — Buena Vista University student-athlete Jade Hays is one of 38 BVU student-athletes recently named to the 2021 Fall All-Academic Team by the American Rivers Conference.
Hays, a biomedical sciences major from Coon Rapids, is one of 613 total student-athletes from the A-R-C’s eight fall championship sports that met the requirements for the recognition.
To be eligible for All-Academic Team honors, a student-athlete must be on the eligibility list for the sport of nomination, at least a sophomore in academic standing with at least one year in residence and attain an accumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better (on a 4.0 scale).
Eight of BVU’s 38 total represenatives were soccer players which led the way while seven were volleyball players. Six came from both the women’s soccer and women’s tennis programs while football landed five. Women’s and men’s cross country, as well as women’s golf each had two.