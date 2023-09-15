AUDUBON — The history of the Audubon Local Option Sales Tax was reviewed during Monday’s City Council meeting. A measure to change the current use of the tax revenues will be on the Nov. 7 election ballot, and City Clerk Joe Foran wanted to explain what the current use was, and why the council wanted to change it, noting the local option sales tax (LOST) was started in 2000. At that time the ballot language said that 100 percent of the revenue would be used for road construction and repair.
During an audit in 2021, the auditors noted the restricted language in the ballot measure, and said the language was too restrictive to use for public works operational costs, it could only be used for street materials.
In earlier years the city had used Road Use Taxes and the Local Option Sales Tax to cover cost for public works. They had to stop using it in that way, and the Road Use Tax went into a negative balance due to more expenses than tax revenue. Some of those expenses were moved to the general fund, causing the general fund to go negative.
The ballot language has “caused a budgetary imbalance that can only be corrected by changing the ballot language for LOST,” Foran said.
The measure to change the wording will be on the Nov. 7 election ballot, asking residents to approve changing it to “100 percent for for construction, reconstruction, replacement, maintenance, and improvement of city streets, curbs, storm sewers and related infrastructure; and public works related expenses, including administrative expenses.”
If the ballot fails, Foran said the city might have to make cuts to help out the general fund.