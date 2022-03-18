AUDUBON — After 34 years and more teaching, Sandy Nissen doesn’t mind getting up and talking to a group: she says acting is one of her favorite parts of being in the Audubon Country Players.
Sandy said she was mostly retired from teaching now. She taught third grade for those 30 plus years, but still teaches English Language Learners part time, and substitute teaches. She also works at Darrell’s in Hamlin two times a week, just not while the play is getting ready to go on.
“We always say, ‘There’s life before a play and life after a play, but no life during a play,’” she said.
She moved to Audubon in 1982 and got started in the Country Players thanks to some friends in school. She’s been involved with the group on and off since then, taking a little time off when she was busy with her kids.
Over the years she’s done a variety of things with the Country Players, including make up, props and did lighting at Agri-Hall productions. She’s worked back stage and on the stage, and this year she’s directing the production of “Death by Chocolate.”
“I’ve done a little bit of everything,” she said.
It’s her first time directing, though she’d done some assistant directing and some summer theater.
“Directing has been an experience,” she said, “It’s been fun.”
She enjoys acting, enjoys acting but memorizing lines gets harder every year.
Just getting this particular production to the stage has taken awhile.
She said they started in 2020, and were very close to production when COVID really complicated things.
“We still had two weeks of rehearsals on the HS stage when we were shut down,” she said, and planned to put on the play at the Audubon High School. The props were all done and at the school when schools closed down due to COVID.
They hoped they could put it on that fall, but that didn’t work either.
“Now we’re saying it’s not an April Fool’s Day joke, we are putting it on April 1, 2 and 3,” she said. There will be two dinner performances, one Friday and one Saturday and a matinee on Sunday without a meal.
The group is a non-profit and gives out a scholarship to a drama student — they’ve given out $10,000 in scholarships to date — but the COVID issues have left them with money going out, and nothing coming in.
They did put on a production called “Once Upon a Time,” in August, 2021, looking back at shows they had done over the years with numbers from the seven musicals they had produced, a one act play that from the year they started, 1977, and a talent showcase.
While they were shut down by COVID, Sandy said the board — which consists of ten people dedicated to Country Players — met via Zoom, “but there wasn’t much to do,” and when they decided to try again they found they’d lost half their cast. It meant that some cast members changed their roles, while others stayed in their original parts and now they are ready to try again.
The dinners will be catered by Master Grillers of Kimballton and will be served in the school cafeteria. Dinner productions had previously been served at the Agri-Hall, and Sandy said the group would be bringing their normal tables from there, not using the school lunch tables.
“The only downfall,” she said, “is we can’t serve any alcohol.”
She said she was a little afraid that people, after COVID, might not come out like they have in the past. “I hope people are not so scared they don’t want to come out,” she said adding that there would be plenty of room if people felt they needed more space in the theater and for the meal.
Doing the presentation at the high school means they won’t have as much work to do, setting up the stage. When they perform at the Agri-Hall, they build the stage from the ground up, with cement bricks. Without enough volunteers to do that it’s hard. Members of the group are also getting older, which also makes it more difficult.
Putting on the plays takes commitment, she said.
Practice starts about eight weeks out — they started Jan. 24 this year — and they practice three days a week.
Putting together a production like this takes many volunteers, Sandy said. Moving and building set, back stage like — props, make-up, costuming — as well as actors, ticket people and house managers, host and hostesses for the night of performance. “It takes a village to make something like this happen.”
If you are interested in volunteering at any level please contact Sandy or check out the group on Facebook at Audubon Country Players, and message them there for more information. Call Barb Jacobsen at 563-2535 by March 25 for reservations for the dinner theater. $25 for the dinner theater and $10, at the door, for the matinee.
When she’s not involved with the Country Players, Sandy said she likes to read, ride her bike, spend time with her kids and grandchild, and travel with her husband. They’ve been to Europe three times, and are planning to go on a Rhine River cruise, something else that’s been put off due to COVID. They also have a son in London, and would like to go see him next winter. “We want to see (Europe) as many times as we can while we’re still young enough to do so,” she said.