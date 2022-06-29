  • Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) conferred degrees, diplomas and certificates for Spring 2022 to the following list of WITCC graduates. An asterisk () denotes students graduating with honors.

Local students include:

  • Audubon — Patrick Purdy

Carroll — Crystal Harrison, Nathan Reiling

  • Manilla — Mya Nelson, Sara Thomssen

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos