- Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) conferred degrees, diplomas and certificates for Spring 2022 to the following list of WITCC graduates. An asterisk () denotes students graduating with honors.
Carroll — Crystal Harrison, Nathan Reiling
- Manilla — Mya Nelson, Sara Thomssen
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.