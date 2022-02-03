An Audubon couple has taken on a project that most wouldn’t - or couldn’t - restoring a mansion, and Tina and Bryan Olson love the challenge.
“The amazing thing about properties like ours is that they were built to stand several lifetimes. Sometimes it’s hard to look past the to-do list to see the possibilities. However if it has really good bones, and you are at all handy or willing to learn, you will end up with something uniquely irreplaceable and beyond satisfying. I think that is why we enjoy it so much,” Tina said.
The house - known as the Stuart mansion - is located at 301 East Division Street, and was built by the wife of one the founders of Audubon, Charles Stuart, in 1891, after his death.
The Stuart Mansion is four stories, if you count the basement, Tina said. It includes five bedrooms - three of them “ensuite,” with private bathrooms. It has a kitchen, dining room, front room, and something most people don’t have in their homes: a ballroom with a stage.
“We had concerts over the holidays,” Tina said, “with musicians up on the stage. It was great to have all this room.”
The couple has had experience with restoring another property in town - a lack of places to get good coffee led them to start a coffee shop and bakery, The Broadway 312, which also had historic ties, it was the Isis Theater, a photographer's office and a newspaper, The News Guide before becoming The Broadway 312.
And while they were in Audubon they couple saw the big brick Victorian mansion with a For Sale sign. Bryan said they were drawn to it by its historic element.
How did they end up making the decision to buy and restore the mansion?
“I just kept bugging Bryan until he caved,” Tina said.
Besides the bakery, Bryan had restored a house in Gray.
“Every time we drove by and looked at (the mansion),” Tina said, they thought, “No one else would be able to restore that house.”
Bryan said most restoration projects like the mansion happened in areas where there is higher cost housing, where it’s easier to recoup the money put into it. Often the mansions are divided up into apartments, something they didn’t want to see happen with the mansion.
“He said, ‘If we sell the bakery, we can buy the house,’” and they did, Tina said.
They have put many hours into the house, while maintaining their own jobs as well.
Tina works at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA as a welcome desk coordinator. She’s also a personal trainer, and said she’d gone to school for “a lot of different things, I’m always learning new things.”
Bryan works in construction part time, and farms part time with his brother, which leaves him time to work on the mansion.
“We work on it all the time,” Tina said, “whenever we have a free moment.” They’re doing the work themselves. Bryan’s construction background comes in handy, and Tina said she learned from him.
“The ceilings are original canvas, we repaired most of them,” Tina said, “The plaster walls are all original, and made from Platte River sand. Most were in surprisingly beautiful condition, under the many, many, many layers of wallpaper.”
The couple thought the building had sat unoccupied for about 15 years before they bought it, but it was in surprisingly good shape, it just needed work, like removing the layers of wallpaper.
Tina says she has absolutely no fear of heights. That came in handy when she needs to work on the outside of the house.
“It’s not uncommon during the summer to see Brian and I hanging from the roof, or climbing scaffolding, or using a lift to get to all of those super high places,” like painting trim near the roofline, or tuckpointing, one of the things that needs to be completed on the outside of the house. Inside there is a little work on two bedrooms, and work outside as well.
“Hopefully we will be done by the end of the year,” Bryan said.
They hope to put in a circle driveway and work on landscaping. An outdoor kitchen and porch are also planned.
The little details are important to them. The house included original tiles around one of two fireplaces, located in a bedroom, and in another area there are colorful floor tiles.
“The tiles in the bathrooms will never come out, they are set in 4" of concrete. That includes the tile going up the walls, this house is solid!” Tina said.
One of their favorite parts of restoring the home has been finding the “bits and pieces” needed to complete the restoration, like the top to a fireplace and doors.
They traveled around to places that sold architectural salvage, “We’re trying to put it back together as original as possible, trying to find original woodwork or doors,” Bryan said.
“And it’s never in Iowa,” Tina added.
One piece they found was a wooden mantle piece. Tina said they went back and looked at it four times before “biting the bullet,” but were very pleased with how it looks in the house.
The house has some unique features.
“We have the original water pumping system, still hooked up to the cisterns,” Tina said.
And a lot of old documents were in the house. “We did get a set of blueprints with the purchase, however they were for the remodel that took place in 1914. That is when they enclosed the second floor sleeping porches and added another bedroom to the third floor,” she said.
They have the original contracts between Lois Stuart and the builders. It is one of the most strict, detail oriented contracts they have ever seen.
“Here are some fun facts about the mansion,” she said.
It was the first house in the area to have a walk in shower, original to the house.
It was the first house to have a central vacuum system, added in 1914, when the system was first invented.
While it had a ballroom, the Stuart family rarely used it, they were too busy with their business pursuits.
Charles Stuart was from Vermont and 90 percent of the materials used to build the house were shipped in from Vermont.
Three of the bedrooms have large walk in closets, something that was not common at the time the house was built.
And with work possibly going to be complete this year, what’s next?
Tina said, “We’re always planning what we are going to work on, when this is done.”
“We haven't really decided. We have looked at everything from abandoned mining companies in Colorado to century old barns that could use a hand standing for another 100 years... and just about everything in between. There are even some properties around here,” Tina said.
You can read more about the mansion and the work Tina and Bryan have done on Facebook at the Stuart Mansion Revival.