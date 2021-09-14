By Laura Bacon
NT Staff Writer
AUDUBON - Voters in the Audubon Community School District have voted to adopt a revenue purpose statement specifying how the district will use revenues from one cent sales tax received.
Of the total eligible voters, or 2,497, 124 precinct voters voted to approve the measure, along with three absentee voters. That was 5.09 percent of the eligible voters.
Superintendent Eric Trager said he was happy to see the RPS measure get approved. He had said earlier the reason for the change was to enable the district to bond against the one cent sales tax revenue so that the district would have enough funds available for the high school/middle school building renovation project.