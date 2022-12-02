The American Legion Post 350, Brayton hosted a feather party on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Brayton Town Hall. Lunch was served at 5 p.m. Following lunch, at 6 p.m. fun and games began with possibilities to win hams, turkeys and/or a vast assortment of prizes from area merchants.
