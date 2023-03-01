Audubon County Courthouse

AUDUBON - A project to put in a new HVAC system in the Audubon County Courthouse - which could close the courthouse for about four days due to asbestos removal - may have gotten more complicated.

Trending Food Videos

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the Audubon County Advocate Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Audubon County Advocate Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags