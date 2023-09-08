Continued from the Friday, Sept. 1 edition of the AJ
On Sept. 18, 2022: I went for a run around the farm and encountered a wildebeest along the fence who snorted at me as I approached. There were other wildebeests and an ostrich across the road as I ran past. We ate breakfast after I returned to the lodge and had devotions before we left for Sterkriver Combined School for church service. We picked up three students along the way, Ida, Jane, and their brother Cat. Every school has a gate and fence with a security guard. This school was no different and we had to check in with the security guard before we could enter the school grounds. The school is home to 180 students who live in dormitories next to the classrooms. Johanney not only serves as the farm manager but is also a pastor and gave the sermon that day. He gave the sermon in English and a young man named Kaiser translated into the local language. South Africa has 35 indigenous languages and 11 are official languages of South Africa. The students were so energetic, singing, clapping, and yelling “Amen.” After the service ended, we all went outside and took a group photo with the students. They all love to have their photos taken.
In the afternoon, Dr. Blessman took us for a ride in the UTV in a neighboring farm where we tried to spot some giraffes. The road was basically all rocks and a very rough ride. We finally made it to the safari camp where we met the cousin of Maxwell and Johanney. His name was Honest, and he lived there with his family and another employee named Daniel. They said they only get to town once a week and like the peaceful atmosphere at their camp where there are no thieves. People came to this farm to camp and experience nature and view the wild animals on the farm. They told us when their children turn 5, they send them back to Zimbabwe to live with their granny so they can attend school. After finishing our conversation, we headed back to the lodge. We did not spot any giraffes but came across a herd of ostriches, wildebeest and warthogs.
That evening we made a traditional South African dish called Bobotie. It consists of spiced minced meat baked with an egg-based topping served over rice. It is usually served with chutney which is a sweet and spicy condiment made from dried fruits and vegetables cooked with sugar, vinegar, and spices. Perfect came over and baked chocolate chip cookies with Lisa. We also met two more of the Blessman employees, Estie and Christel.
On Sept. 19, 2022: We drove to Gwename High School in Mokopane for an assembly. The students lined up in the courtyard and sang a Christian song. Then Pastor Jonathan gave a message about overcoming challenging times in our life. After the assembly, the students packed into the classrooms sitting three to each wooden desk.
We then went to the mall to shop for candy and cookies for our string bags that we were giving to the senior students who were studying for their matric exams. It is the South African examination written every year by Grade 12 learners. The exam is important to learners as it gives them access to universities and colleges as well as entry-level work. Maxwell stayed with the van to avoid it being broken into. After we finished shopping, we stopped for coffee. I took a Coke out to Maxwell who was sitting under the tree next to the van. We talked about our families. He has four brothers and two sisters. Two of his brothers live in South Africa. Maxwell came to South Africa 15 years ago. He told me the South African government is talking about renewing work visas for only six-month terms. They argue that South Africans need jobs that are being taken by foreigners.
We left for Ben Hlongwane High School around 11 a.m. for an optical outreach. We had to wait until noon to start because the students were taking an exam. Wendi and I started screening the students using an eyechart placed outside on the side of a building. After the screening, the students who had poor vision were sent inside to Christel who would work through the different eyeglass prescriptions to determine what strength helped their vision the best. She also had a pair of clear lenses to check those students she thought were faking. Some students try to fake poor vision to obtain a pair of eyeglasses because they may have a parent or granny at home who needs glasses. We found the same thing outside when screening the kids. Some kids tried to go through the screening line three or four times. The employees of Blessman’s could tell who was faking it and sent them to Maxwell to be tested. We finished the optical outreach around 2 p.m. and then headed to Del Cramer after school program. We ate our sack lunch in the church and then toured the sewing center. Wendi and I played soccer with some of the older boys.
We left Del Cramer Campus and headed back to the Blessman Compound. Alex was making dinner and so we divided the candy, cookies, and chips and packed the string bags for the senior students. Following dinner, we talked about our day and then went to our rooms at 8 p.m.
On Sept. 20, 2022: I got up at 5:45 a.m. and ate breakfast before helping Maxwell load the van. We left at 6:30 a.m. for Nkakabedi High School in Mokopane. Maxwell dropped off his daughter Privi (Privilege) at school on the way. The students were singing a song in the outside courtyard when we arrived. Pastor Jonathan gave a message to the students and prayed. The principal then reiterated the message with the students before they were dismissed from class. Some schools in South Africa are open to receiving religion, but it is usually up to the principal. The 12th grade students then met us in a classroom, and we handed out string bags filled with cookies, candy, and chips. Each bag contained several notes from our Sunday school kids and other church members. I had asked for notes of encouragement from the congregation prior to leaving for South Africa. The Sunday school kids wrote notes and drew pictures. The students read some of the notes aloud after opening their bags.
The next stop was Gojela High School to tour their gardens. This is one of the schools Blessman’s has trained and set up with gardening tools and a drip system. The gardens are enclosed with netting to keep animals out such as monkeys who can wipe out the produce. The produce is fed to the students.
Shoe outreach was our next mission for the day. We drove to Zamokuhle Centre of Hope for the disabled. The students had both mental and physical disabilities. They sang a song for us along with their caregivers. We fit them for shoes. Not everyone got a pair because most of the shoes we had were small. There were two students lying on the floor on blankets. Their feet were curled and twisted but the caregivers encouraged me to try to fit them with shoes. I was able to get shoes on them and they seemed happy to receive them. South Africa has started charging large tariffs on shoes received from outside the country. The government believes this will encourage Blessman International to buy shoes from South African businesses. Christel, Wendi, and I then went to the office and tested the staff’s vision and handed out eyeglasses. One staff member was so excited to receive glasses that she gave everyone a hug.
The final stop of the day was Del Cramer Campus. We ate lunch and then waited for the students to arrive. The students get out of school around 1 p.m. and arrive at the campus around 2 p.m. A few kids arrived early, and we played catch and Frisbee. The cafeteria staff was busy making Meals from the Heartland. At 2 p.m. we fed over 100 students. I was in charge of scooping the rice mixture onto a plate and then handing the plate off to Diana who scooped the soup mixture on top. It was a huge pot of Meals from the Heartland; I am guessing it held six gallons or more. I gave each plate a huge scoop. If some of the younger kids could not eat all the meal, the older kids would clean up their leftovers. Nothing went to waste. After eating, there were several students who washed the plates in a big tub and set them in a rack to dry. No one ever complained about the food or having to do the dishes.
The staff then asked us to play some American games with the kids. We decided to teach them Duck, Duck, Goose. We did not realize the whole campus of kids would join in. We had 100 kids form a huge circle around the playground. I went first and showed them how to play. It was a long way around the circle. It seemed that only a few of the kids were being chosen and I was chosen twice, so I decided we needed to break up into smaller groups so everyone could play a game. We divided into groups of 20 kids and started to play Red Rover. I had the boys I had been playing soccer in my gang. Even though we didn’t understand each other’s language, everyone learned how to play simple games. We had a blast. I was the prize and got pulled back and forth between the two teams. I tried to keep it even and would split my time between the two teams. We played until 3:30 p.m. and then headed back to the lodge at Blessman’s.
We ate leftovers in the lodge and shared pictures we had taken today. Dr. Blessman stopped to ask about our day. After eating, we had devotions and a lot of good discussion before calling it a day.
On Sept. 21, 2022: I slept from 9:30 p.m. until 4 a.m., the best night of sleep since arriving in South Africa. We left the compound at 6:15 a.m. Maxwell dropped off Perfect and Privi at their respective schools before we headed to our first outreach at Waterburg High School. The program was called Days for Girls and involves distributing reusable feminine hygiene kits to girls at impoverished schools. Sheila, a member of the Blessman International team in South Africa, presented the program to the high school girls in their native language. After the program Maxwell and I handed out the bags and pamphlets and the female team members measured the girls.
Then we were off to Mmatjatji Daycare. The kids sang us some songs and then we handed out colored pencils and coloring sheets to the older kids and crayons to the younger kids. I went around to each kid and helped them color and talked to them even though they didn’t understand me. I tried to teach them how to fist bump, but in South Africa they do some kind of thumb swipe. After the kids finished coloring it was time for their morning bowl of porridge. The porridge was cooked over a wood fire in a metal shack behind the daycare. After finishing eating, they lined up for a cup of water and then went out to the playground for recess. Two of the kids grabbed my hands and we ran around the playground. I pulled them off the ground as we ran over a pile of dirt. Soon I had 10 kids hanging onto the back of my t-shirt as we ran around the playground. Needless to say, my t-shirt was a little stretched out at the end of recess. At this daycare we pulled the van inside the security fence, but Estie had left her car parked just outside the gate in the street. During our time inside the daycare someone got inside of her car and stole her laptop.
We then visited another daycare where we saw a new Enviro Loo pit bathroom that had been recently constructed by Blessman’s. Enviro Loo’s are pit toilet systems that are waterless. Continuous flow of air from wind driven fans atop large vent tubes dehydrate the waste to roughly 5% of its original volume. They are non-polluting, odorless, and can last up to 50 years.
We ate lunch at Del Cramer Campus where I got to play soccer with the boys for a few minutes before we headed to Nkakabidi High School for the Celebrate Recovery Program. The program is Christ based and helps people recover from alcohol and drug abuse as well as facing other situations such as suicide and broken homes. It was very uplifting program presented by three young men followed by singing and dancing.
We picked up Maxwell’s children from school on the way home and two buckets of Kentucky Fried Chicken. That evening we drove to Lazarus’ home in the country for a Bible Study with Pastor Johanney and Dr. Blessman. This is where Ida, Jane, and Cat live, the kids we picked up for church on Sunday. We ate KFC chicken with the family in a room lit by one light bulb hanging from the ceiling. It appeared to me there were two families and a granny living in the home, maybe nine or 10 people. At the end of the night, it was time for the electrical load shedding and the power was turned off. Load shedding is a blackout when the power company shuts off electricity for a period of time, usually a couple hours. The load shedding is very annoying in the mornings during rush hour when traffic lights don’t work or for businesses that have to close. Residents of South Africa also have to plan their laundry, cooking, and other activities that use electricity according to the load shedding schedule. We got home around 8:30 p.m. and shared some photos with each other.
Watch for the third and final installment of “Taking a Mission Trip” in the next edition of the AJ.