AUDUBON — Memorial Day, on Monday, May 30 is coming up fast, and the three day weekend that goes along with it has been looked at as the start of summer.
A number of Memorial Day ceremonies will be held around the area on Monday, a chance to remember those who have lost their lives in the service of our country.
In Audubon on Monday, May 30, services will be hosted by the V.F.W. #4119 at 10:30 a.m. at the Maple Grove/Arlington Heights Cemetery.
In Brayton the American Legion Post #350 will hold services starting at 10 a.m. at the Brayton Town Hall.
In Elk Horn, services will also be held on Monday, by the American Legion, a Tribute to Veterans of all wars. The services will be at 9:30 a.m. at Clay Township Cemetery, then at 10 a.m. at Monroe Church and at 11 a.m. at Elk Horn Lutheran Church.
In Exira, Memorial Day services will be held at the Exira City Cemetery. At 9:45 a.m. The Community Band will offer a medley of Patriotic songs; at 10 a.m. a service will be held, including a speaker, the laying of the wreath on the tomb of the unknown soldier and the firing squad. Following the service at the City Cemetery there will be an abbreviated service at the Catholic cemetery, then St. John’s west cemetery and a stop at the Nishnabotna River to recognize the Navy dead. If there is inclement weather the services will be held at the Event Center in Exira.
In Kimballton the American Legion hosts services at 9:30 a.m. at Jacksonville Cemetery and at 10:15 a.m. at Bethany Cemetery and 11 a.m. in Kimballton