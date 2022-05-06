Students at Audubon High School will be holding the AHS Greenhouse Sale today, (Friday, May 6) from 3:30-6 p.m. The sale will continue on Monday, May 9 from 3:30-6 p.m. and Tuesday, May 10 from 3:30-6 p.m. The sale includes lots of great annuals and hanging baskets, organizers said, and will be located behind the white and red building, on the southeast side.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Audubon, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 91%
- Feels Like: 48°
- Heat Index: 50°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 48°
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 06:10 AM
- Sunset: 08:23:48 PM
- Dew Point: 47°
- Visibility: 7 mi
Today
Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 67F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:10 AM
Sunset: 08:23:48 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: NE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:08:47 AM
Sunset: 08:24:53 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: SSE @ 17 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Chance of Rain: 81%
Sunrise: 06:07:36 AM
Sunset: 08:25:56 PM
Humidity: 82%
Wind: SE @ 18 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:06:26 AM
Sunset: 08:27 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: SSW @ 21 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:05:17 AM
Sunset: 08:28:03 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: ESE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:04:10 AM
Sunset: 08:29:06 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: SSE @ 16 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:03:05 AM
Sunset: 08:30:08 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: S @ 17 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- WIC honors Audubon's Riebhoff, Subbert as Legends
- Audubon County Memorial Hospital and Clinics announces new Electronic Health Records system
- PREP GOLF: Irlmeier, Remsburg have good days for Audubon on links
- Schedule of Audubon High School Graduation activities released
- Feenstra visits Exira
- Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Celebrates Advancements in Water Quality and Conservation
- PREP TRACK: Exira-EHK competes at RVC meet
- Audubon School District Gets Grant to Continue Launch Program
- Coming Up at The Rose Theater
- Bad Start To The Morning: Wind took roof off kennel in Audubon
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.