Students at Audubon High School will be holding the AHS Greenhouse Sale today, (Friday, May 6) from 3:30-6 p.m. The sale will continue on Monday, May 9 from 3:30-6 p.m. and Tuesday, May 10 from 3:30-6 p.m. The sale includes lots of great annuals and hanging baskets, organizers said, and will be located behind the white and red building, on the southeast side.

Trending Food Videos