AUDUBON - Brad and Bridgette Johnson of Brayton are the proud parents of a baby boy born Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:30 a.m. at Methodist West Hospital in West Des Moines. He has been named Graham Hollis and weighed 7 lbs., 8 ozs.
Audubon County’s first baby of the New Year has arrived
