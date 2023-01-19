New Year's Baby

Brad, Bridgette and Graham Hollis Johnson.

AUDUBON - Brad and Bridgette Johnson of Brayton are the proud parents of a baby boy born Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:30 a.m. at Methodist West Hospital in West Des Moines. He has been named Graham Hollis and weighed 7 lbs., 8 ozs.

