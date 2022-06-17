Friday, June 17
Walnut Antique Show, in Walnut, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free, many vendors, concessions available.
Saturday, June 18
Walnut Antique Show, in Walnut, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free, many vendors, concessions available.
Sunday, June 19
Walnut Antique Show, in Walnut, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, many vendors, concessions available.
Father’s Day Breakfast in Kimballton, free will donation, supporting Kimballton Firefighter’s Association; serving biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage, ham, milk, OJ and coffee
Joint Worship Service for Audubon Presbyterian, Ebenezer and Ross United Methodist churches by Pastor Philip Beisswenger at the Ross Elevator in Ross, National Historical site at 10:30 a.m. Potluck to follow and tours by Bob and Janet Nelson
Thursday, June 23
Music in the Park, free concerts at Audubon City Park and stage, 7-8:30 p.m. Music by Brad Morgan, food by the T-Bone Committee — in case of rain events will be cancelled and rescheduled
Friday, June 24
Audubon County Fair Figure 8 races start in June: Pits open at 5 p.m., the flag drops at 7:30 p.m. Concessions will be available, but no alcohol is allowed in the pits. Grandstand fans tickets are $10 for adults, kids under 5 are free. Racers and pit fans: $25 for a pit pass, $40 for car and driver. Children must be 12 years or older to watch from the pits, no exceptions. Check out the website or contact the Fairboard for more information. Sponsored by the Audubon County Fairboard. Friday, June 24; Friday, July 15 (fair); Friday, Aug. 5, T-Bone Special (rain date Sunday, Aug. 6)
Saturday, June 25
Sankt Hans Aften at the Museum of Danish America, 5-10 p.m. with picnic for free will offering, live Jazz music and the traditional bonfire at 9 p.m.
Thursday, June 30
Music in the Park, free concerts at Audubon City Park and stage, 7-8:30 p.m. Music by Third Wish Acoustic (Darla, Dave and Scott) — in case of rain events will be cancelled and rescheduled
Thursday, July 7
Music in the Park, free concerts at Audubon City Park and stage, 7-8:30 p.m. Music by Studio 728 — in case of rain events will be cancelled and rescheduled
Thursday, July 14
No Music in the Park because it’s Fair Week.
Friday, July 15 (fair);
Monday, JULY 18
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held in Exira at the Exira Rec Center from noon – 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 21
Music in the Park, free concerts at Audubon City Park and stage, 7-8:30 p.m. Music by Dustin Baird — in case of rain events will be cancelled and rescheduled
Tuesday, July 26
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held in Elk Horn at the Elk Horn Lutheran Church from 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Thursday, July 28
Music in the Park, free concerts at Audubon City Park and stage, 7-8:30 p.m. Karaoke is planned, cash prizes!
Thursday, Aug. 4
Music in the Park, by Polka Police - cancelled due to rain earlier, they were rescheduled. Free concert at Audubon City Park and stage, 7-8:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 5
