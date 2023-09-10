AUDUBON — During their monthly meeting tonight (Sept. 11) the Audubon City Council will discuss the JEO wastewater improvement summary report — which was tabled at the previous council meeting, in order to give JEO time to finalize the report.
Also on the agenda: plans for relocating city hall. The council will look at plans for the former bank building on Broadway, which will be the new home of the Audubon City Hall. The council worked out financing and acquired the building and planned to look over the building so that they could determine what changes needed to be made for different departments.
The time and date for Halloween trick or treating will also be on the agenda.