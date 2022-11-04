Saturday, Nov. 5 Danish Windmill 13 annual Windmill Gala & CHAIR-ity Fundraiser has been postponed. Friday, Nov. 11 Blast From the Past Adult Prom at Manning Hausbarn in Manning. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Catered meal at 6:30 p.m. DJ and dancing at 8 p.m. Photo booth, auctions and King and Queen contest. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Templeman Savings Bank, 1st National Bank and Manning Pharmacy for $40 or at the door for $45. This Main Event Fundraiser is sponsored by Main Street Manning. Formal attire not required. To make a reservation call 712-655-3131. For information call 712-655-6246 Thursday, Nov. 24 SHIFT ATL along with Cass Health will hold the 4th annual Turkey Trot in Atlantic at 8 a.m. There is an in-person and virtual option. In-person is 5K or 1-mile option, both leaving from 14 East 4th Street, at 8 a.m. sharp! Warm eats and drinks inside post-race. Virtual at the registrant’s discretion. Cost $25, with the option to add on race-day gear. Orders need to be submitted by Oct. 30. Registration through day of the event. To get registered, visit getmeregistered.com/AtlanticTurkeyTrot or shiftatl.org/turkeytrot to view full event details! Saturday, Dec. 3 Coon Rapids Christmas in a Small Town — kids events, meal, music, shopping, lighted parade and more see www.coonrapidsiowa.com for more
Audubon High School presents The 25th annual Putnam County Spelling Bee on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4-5 at 7:30 p.m. $5/students, $10/adults
Halloween Candy Scavenger Hunt in Audubon. After Trick Or Treating, bring one piece of candy out of your Halloween candy bag for each item on the Scavenger Hunt list. The first 2 kids with filled or mostly filled lists will win an Amazon gift card. Must be turned in to Farm Bureau Services-Clayton Dorsey office, 202 N Market by the end of the day on Friday, Nov. 4. Winners announced on Monday, Nov. 7. For more information and to get your Scavenger Hunt list call 712-563-3594
Audubon High School presents The 25th annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, a musical comedy about a fictional spelling bee, the students who perform in it, and the adults running it. It will be on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4-5 at 7:30 p.m. $5/students, $10/adults
Marne Mason’s Harvest Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. at the Marne Fire Station. Homemade Mississippi biscuits and gravy, pancakes, scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, homemade jams, juice, milk and coffee. Adults $10, kids 10 years and younger $4.
Prairie Rose State Park Milkweed Seed Balls project at 11 a.m. Help Monarch butterflies by providing them with nectar and a caterpillar food source! Meet near the park office (held inside if the weather is not good). Participants will take home the seed balls they make to put on their property or throw in the ditches.
Fall Turkey Supper — Exira Christian Church at 4 p.m. Suggested donation is $18 for a big portion of turkey, dressing, potatoes & gravy, creamed peas & carrots, pasta salad, cranberry salad, rolls, desserts and pies. No reservations. Carry out only. Residents in Exira who cannot drive may call 712-268-5498 by noon to place a delivery order. There will also be pecans, English walnuts and mixed nuts for sale. Proceeds go to assist with needs of individuals and families in the community and support the ministries of the Christian Women’s Fellowship
Audubon Rec Center Trivia Night and 4th Anniversary at 6 p.m. at the Audubon Rec Center. Celebrate the Rec’s 4th Anniversary with a fun night of trivia! $20/team, first question read at 7 p.m.
Audubon-Exira Knights of Columbus Steak Fry from 5:30-7 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Parish Center, Aududubon. Open to the public, dine in or carry out $18 10 years and up or $9 for 9 years and up; salad, baked potato, baked beans and dessert
Ribbon cutting and Chamber Coffee at With Hope, LLC at 405 South Park Place, from 9:30-10 a.m. Free refreshments and snacks provided by Hope Jensen and the Audubon Chamber of Commerce.
Julefest, downtown Elk Horn
St Patrick’s Catholic Women Cookie Walk 9-11 a.m. Box of Cookies $10; Advance Orders $12 call Alice 304-0135 or Kalli 304-4005 Parish Center, Audubon