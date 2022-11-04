Saturday, Nov. 5 Danish Windmill 13 annual Windmill Gala & CHAIR-ity Fundraiser has been postponed. Friday, Nov. 11 Blast From the Past Adult Prom at Manning Hausbarn in Manning. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Catered meal at 6:30 p.m. DJ and dancing at 8 p.m. Photo booth, auctions and King and Queen contest. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Templeman Savings Bank, 1st National Bank and Manning Pharmacy for $40 or at the door for $45. This Main Event Fundraiser is sponsored by Main Street Manning. Formal attire not required. To make a reservation call 712-655-3131. For information call 712-655-6246 Thursday, Nov. 24 SHIFT ATL along with Cass Health will hold the 4th annual Turkey Trot in Atlantic at 8 a.m. There is an in-person and virtual option. In-person is 5K or 1-mile option, both leaving from 14 East 4th Street, at 8 a.m. sharp! Warm eats and drinks inside post-race. Virtual at the registrant’s discretion. Cost $25, with the option to add on race-day gear. Orders need to be submitted by Oct. 30. Registration through day of the event. To get registered, visit getmeregistered.com/AtlanticTurkeyTrot or shiftatl.org/turkeytrot to view full event details! Saturday, Dec. 3 Coon Rapids Christmas in a Small Town — kids events, meal, music, shopping, lighted parade and more see www.coonrapidsiowa.com for more

Tags

Trending Food Videos