Iowa’s first Charters of Freedom display to be dedicated in Manning Oct. 14

The First Charters of Freedom are located at the Heritage Park campground near the Carroll County Freedom Rock.

Manning now has the uniqueness of possessing the first Charters of Freedom display in the State of Iowa; and only the second display west of the Mississippi. This permanent display is very special, and Manning is proud to make it available for public viewing. The display includes the United States Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights and the Constitution, designed to reflect documents at the National Archives in Washington, D.C.

Trending Food Videos