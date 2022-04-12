MANNING – On Friday, March 25, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., women from our local area gathered at Puck Enterprises for a celebration of Women in Ag. Around 65 attendees and staff enjoyed the event.
The event featured three guest speakers, including a welcome from Iowa Deputy Secretary of Agriculture, Julie Kenney.
Professional growth expert, Brenda Clark Hamilton inspired the crowd with her message. A breakout session with Senior Director of Land O’ Lakes, Inc., Naomi Mangold told the story of their new message.
Attendees were able to network and shop the vendors that took over the production area at Puck Enterprise for the afternoon. Farm Bureau of Audubon, Carroll, Crawford and Shelby Counties sponsored the food and drink at the event.