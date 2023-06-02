Legion Auxiliary presents book to the public library

Chris Jensen, right, representing the American Legion Auxiliary, presents the book "The Poppy Lady," to Gail Richardson, Librarian at the Audubon Public Library.

In honor of Poppy Day, Chris Jensen, American Legion Auxiliary President, presented the children’s book, The Poppy Lady, Moina Belle Michael and her tribute to Veterans to the Audubon Public Library. The Library Director, Gail Richardson, received the book by Barbara Elizabeth Walsh, which tells the story of how Moina felt that people needed to be reminded of the sacrifice and courage of America’s soldiers and almost singlehandedly launched a national campaign to establish the red poppy of Flanders Fields.

