Audubon FFA Members Attend District Conference

Pictured (left to right) front row: Olivia Carter, Sydney Johnson, Maecy Rudy, Briley Belnap, Jordan Mulford, Evelyn Gomez, Brayden Sporrer, Maddie Kasperbauer, Anna Larsen, Lauryn Beymer, Collin Bauer. Back Row: Sullivan McClain, Logan Thygesen, Walter Vetter, Carson Wessel, Brody Weber, Lane Elmquist, Harlow Miller, Brody Schultes, Ryan Hermansen, Kade Sporrer

Each year the district and Iowa FFA officers plan and facilitate Greenhand Fire Up Conferences for FFA members in the Southwest district. Atlantic High School welcomed FFA chapters from all over the SW district on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.

