Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. High 19F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 17F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.