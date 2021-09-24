AUDUBON — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Audubon County Attorney’s Victim Witness Program is excited for the community to get involved with this first-time event.
It is the initiative of Angie Baylor, Audubon County Victim Witness Coordinator, and Audubon County Attorney Christopher Swensen, and they are excited to help bring this project to the Audubon community. Their main goal is to help spread awareness of domestic violence, show support for victims, and aid domestic violence prevention. Similar projects have been gaining popularity in many other states.
The first annual Purple Porch Project aims to raise awareness by encouraging homeowners and businesses to change their porch light to purple, the color for Domestic Violence month.
“Purple porch project is a project where we encourage the community to put purple lights or purple decorations, or purple up their porch to show their support for domestic violence awareness month and kind of show that they care about our cause,” said Baylor.
The Audubon County Victim Witness Program will be providing, free of charge, a limited number of purple light bulbs or strings of lights to those who are interested in participating. If you would like a purple bulb or string of lights, you can pick them up at the Audubon County Attorney’s Office or Audubon City Clerk’s Office.
We would like to thank the Victims of Crime Act program for funding and supporting this project.
“Shed Light on Domestic Violence: Together we can shine a brighter light to end domestic violence in our community”