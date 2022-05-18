ELK HORN – Erika Van Cleave, an assistant principal and special education director at Riverside was approved to be the new middle school/high school principal at Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton Community Schools during the Exira-EHK board meeting this week. Exira-EHK Board approves new MS/HS Principal & other personnel hiring
Van Cleave will fill the vacant principal position left when current Principal Nate McDonald, who is leaving the district to accept a similar position at Missouri Valley.
The Board selected Erika Van Cleave for the position. She currently serves as the Assistant Principal/Special Education Director at Riverside. Prior to that position, Van Cleave was a teacher and Instructional Coach for the AHSTW School District.
The Exira-EHK board also approved the following hires: Brandon Baggett – HS English Teacher; Maria Hughes – Asst. JH/HS Track Coach; Carme Prunera – Spanish Teacher;
Waylon Salinas – 4th Grade Teacher; Amanda Warnaca – MS Special Education Teacher; Paula Yates – Food Service.
The board also approved the resignation of Sarah Marshall – Cheer Coach.
The Board approved a bid from PCS for concrete work on the north side of the Exira building.