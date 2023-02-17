Reminder to Audubon city residents: The fire hall vote begins with early voting Feb. 15 at the courthouse and election day is March 7 at the Agri-Hall. Since the ad I posted, I’ve had a few thank you’s from folks that feel the same way and I’m sure folks don’t feel I support Audubon, etc.? Wrong! I remember an Audubon that had a population that could support 3-4 bars on main street. Granted Stevie and Tonia do a great job, but fact is we can’t support two anymore; we can’t buy any men’s apparel except socks and underwear at Dollar General; we had two successful grocery stores, multiple gas stations/tire shops, dirt track racing, flight breakfasts, and the list goes on and on.
