AUDUBON — The Audubon State Bank is celebrating the completion of the bank’s new facility on Broadway Street in Audubon.
The Open House will be on Thursday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the new bank building at 307 Broadway Street, Audubon.
The open house will include pastries from The Bakery on Broadway, and refreshments will be served.
Guests will also be able to register for drawings for prizes, like an American Flag themed cornhole game set, a wooden custom-made lawn swing, and a Weber Genesis E-315 three-burner gas grill.