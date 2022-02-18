AUDUBON — Those gathering for the Celebrate Audubon event on Saturday night, Feb. 12 saw the announcement of three award winners — Junior Citizen of Year, Citizen of the Year and Live Large! But they also had fun with a live and silent auction, with Alan Smalley for coming out of retirement to be the auctioneer, Dashed for Desserts after the meal, catered by Jan’s Catering, and enjoyed a magical performance by The Illusioneers.

Last year’s event was definitely different put on as a virtual version, where meals were available via a drive through method, due to COVID-19 concerns, while this year Audubon supporters gathered at the Agri-Hall on the Audubon Fairgrounds for the dinner, dessert and entertainment.

Magician Keith West interacted with the audience, and left the audience wondered “how he did it,” with many different tricks. He even enlisted former Mayor Sam Kauffman for a trick with a dancing handkerchief in a bottle, and folded his assistant into more than one amazing tricks, switching places with her in his final act, in a flash, right before the audience’s eyes.

This year’s Live Large Award was presented to the chamber members on Main Street — or Broadway — and around the square.

Nominators said, “They are the heart of this town and have contributed to the beautification and longevity of our downtown area!”

Those businesses were presented with certificates and included:

Ace Hardware

Audubon Public Library

Audubon State Bank

B’s Corner Trading Post

Divine

El Adobe

Heritage Insurance & Real Estate

Interior Painting Plus

Jan’s Catering

K’s Family Salon

Madsen-Groteluschen-Tinker Law Office

Park Place Salon

Present Company

Remsburg Service

Reno’s Pub

Robinson Ruhnke

Rose Theater

Smith Improvements

Sam’s Barber Shop

The Bakery On Broadway

Vic’s Main Tap

Trending Food Videos