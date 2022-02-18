AUDUBON — Those gathering for the Celebrate Audubon event on Saturday night, Feb. 12 saw the announcement of three award winners — Junior Citizen of Year, Citizen of the Year and Live Large! But they also had fun with a live and silent auction, with Alan Smalley for coming out of retirement to be the auctioneer, Dashed for Desserts after the meal, catered by Jan’s Catering, and enjoyed a magical performance by The Illusioneers.
Last year’s event was definitely different put on as a virtual version, where meals were available via a drive through method, due to COVID-19 concerns, while this year Audubon supporters gathered at the Agri-Hall on the Audubon Fairgrounds for the dinner, dessert and entertainment.
Magician Keith West interacted with the audience, and left the audience wondered “how he did it,” with many different tricks. He even enlisted former Mayor Sam Kauffman for a trick with a dancing handkerchief in a bottle, and folded his assistant into more than one amazing tricks, switching places with her in his final act, in a flash, right before the audience’s eyes.
This year’s Live Large Award was presented to the chamber members on Main Street — or Broadway — and around the square.
Nominators said, “They are the heart of this town and have contributed to the beautification and longevity of our downtown area!”
Those businesses were presented with certificates and included:
Ace Hardware
Audubon Public Library
Audubon State Bank
B’s Corner Trading Post
Divine
El Adobe
Heritage Insurance & Real Estate
Interior Painting Plus
Jan’s Catering
K’s Family Salon
Madsen-Groteluschen-Tinker Law Office
Park Place Salon
Present Company
Remsburg Service
Reno’s Pub
Robinson Ruhnke
Rose Theater
Smith Improvements
Sam’s Barber Shop
The Bakery On Broadway
Vic’s Main Tap