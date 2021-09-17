Today

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. High 71F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 82F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.