An increasing number of restaurants and bars around the country are reserving a table and 13 glasses of beer to honor the U.S. service members who were killed in Afghanistan Aug. 26 following a suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport, which also claimed the lives of more than 160 Afghans. Many of the establishments have been posting their efforts on their social media pages, creating a ripple effect. The Feed Mill in Audubon displays their tribute with a table adorned with tap beer, menu and USA flags while TJ’s Pour House in Exira has a round table with cans of Budweiser, USA flag and a message of “Reserved for those who didn’t make it back home” as their salute to the fallen.
Restaurants and bars pay tribute to the 13 fallen military
