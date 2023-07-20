AUDUBON — It’s about flying around the barrels and running for home, or trying to perfect that run through the poles. For Maecy Rudy, competing at rodeos and shows, like this year’s Audubon County Horse Show is just natural.
She got an early start. Maecy’s been competing at rodeos since she was only 4. She just turned 15 on June 29 and is going into her sophomore year at Audubon High School.
Coming in to the Audubon Fair, Maecy just got home from 10 days in Guthrie, Oklahoma where she was participating in the Little Britches Rodeo Finals.
“She went in at 78th in the world,” her mother, and Audubon County Fair horse superintendent, Hollie Rudy said. She added that they hadn’t seen final scores for that competition yet.
On May 4-6, she participated in the Kansas City Royal Rodeo where she qualified for the 2023 Hooey Junior Patriot rodeo and will be going there in Fort Worth, Texas. “We’ll be going there in February or March,” Hollie said.
Altogether she rodeos in Illinois, Minnesota, South Dakota, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa and more.
Currently Maecy’s family owns eight horses, “We’ve got livestock only,” she said.
The family used to farm row crop, “But it got to be too much,” Hollie said.
Maecy has two older brothers, Clayton 20 and Wyatt 18, but they aren’t into rodeo.
“They chose other livestock,” Hollie said, “Cattle, pigs, but they never really caught on to the horses.”
Maecy said what she liked best about rodeoing was the competition and meeting a lot of people. But for her the competition is just between her and the clock — not all those other people.
She also works on building a long term relationship with her team — of horses — who get special care.
These days horses see more than just their care-takers and a farrier — they have vet visits, chiropractors and dentists.
In fact, experience with that might have stirred an interest for what she’d like to do after school. Maecy would like to be an equine dentist or chiropractor, or work with a group like Outlaw Equine out of Decatur, Texas, that offers sports medicine and recovery for horses.
Hollie said their own horses saw a chiropractor frequently.
“Our horses have their own staff,” she said, adding they have a dentist, vet and chiropractor that the horses see for different needs.
When she’s not on the road for a rodeo, Maecy enjoys being part of the Audubon High School Dance Team, and participating in Audubon FFA.’’
She ended up bringing home at least five championships from this year’s horse show, participated in the Wright Rodeo and also showed rabbits and poultry at the Audubon County Show.