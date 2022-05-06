Exira Lions Club present awards

President, Dee M. Hill-Borger presented the awards to (left to right) Dale Huegerich, Ron Juelsgaard and Robert Honeywell.

The Exira Lions Club honored three of their members with one of the highest awards that Lions Club International gives to members. The three Lions were Lion Dale Huegerich—for his service to fix items we need done and be at almost every activity we hold and meeting; Lion Ron Juelsgaard—a dedicated member to help at almost any service project or fundraiser that is held; and Robert Honeywell—for his years of keeping our building in top-notch shape with hours of cleaning and fixing things for the club. These three Lions have continued to show service from the heart asking for nothing in return. We are proud to have given them the Melvin Jones Award for this outstanding service to our club. May we find more Lions with a heart to serve others.

Trending Food Videos