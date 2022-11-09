Police Report
Harlan Police
Oct. 1 — Joan Renee Armentrout, 49, of Harlan, was arrested following a call for service. Armentrout was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with domestic abuse assault.
Oct. 3 — Mitchell Davis Cook, 29, of Harlan, was arrested following a call for service. Cook was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with domestic abuse assault.
Oct. 4 — Adam Tyrone Scheffler, 29, of Harlan, was arrested following a call for service. Scheffler was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with violation of a no contact order.
Oct. 5 — Dory Kevin Nielsen, 50, of Harlan, was arrested following a call for service. Nielsen was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with assault.
Oct. 7 — Lucas Charles Wolken, age 37, Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop. Wolken was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with operating while intoxicated.
Oct. 8 — Carol Delisse Collins, 73, of Harlan, was arrested following a call for service. Collins was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with domestic abuse assault.
Oct. 15 — David Allen Coenen, 37, of Lewis, was arrested on an active Shelby County warrant. Coenen was transported to the Shelby County Jail.
Oct. 15 — Kirby David Stoneking, 38, of Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop. Stoneking was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Oct. 18 — Christopher Daniel Ivey, 40, of Harlan, was arrested following a call for service. Ivey was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with domestic abuse assault.
Oct. 29 — Megan Ericka Hunt, 27, of Harlan, was arrested following a call for service. Hunt was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with domestic abuse assault.
Nov. 2 — William Alva Eddington II, 39, of Dunlap, was arrested following a call for service. Eddington was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with public intoxication.
Nov.2 — Emily Emealia Fidone, 26, was arrested following a call for service. Fidone was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with domestic abuse assault.
Accidents
Oct. 18 — Magnolia Herrera Gomez, of Denison, driving a 2015 Dodge Durango, was traveling west on Chatburn Avenue in the outermost left lane. A 2004 Dodge Durango driven by Brooklyn Bywater of Harlan was traveling east on Chatburn Avenue in the inner right lane. Gomez turned from the left lane, entering through the right lane to make a right turn into Petersen Motors. Bywater collided with Gomez front to right rear, when Gomez conducted the right turn.
Oct. 20 — Uzene Eckrich, driving a 2014 Ford Focus, was parked on private property and attempted to leave, hopping the curb, hitting the driver side door of Mae Blum’s 2023 Chevy Traverse, which was legally parked off 6th St.
Nov. 1 — John Murtaugh, driving a 2004 Toyota Camry, was traveling east on Durant St, passing the 15th St intersection. Patrick Berry driving a 2017 Ford F Series Pickup was parked at an address in the 1400 block of Durant St, and the back corner of the flatbed trailer was protruding into the traffic lane in the east bound travel portion. Murtaugh did not see the protruding trailer, and the vehicle struck the corner sticking out into the street, and it cut the entire side of the vehicle from the front bumper to the rear taillight open.
Nov. 5 — Rebecca Borfull driving a 2007 Chrysler Town and Country was south bound on 9th St. Nathan Renz, driving a 2014 Chevy Traverse west bound on Laurel St. Neither driver saw each other. The vehicles collided in the intersection.