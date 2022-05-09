AUDUBON — Audubon State Bank is building a new banking facility on the corner of Broadway and Washington, in downtown Audubon, and construction is expected to begin soon.
“We wanted to stay in the heart of downtown Audubon and this should be a great addition,” said Brett Irlmeier, President of Audubon State Bank. “Audubon County has so many great things happening and we are happy to be part of it!”
The project will start within the next two weeks, weather permitting, officials said, and will take an estimated one year for completion. The project will be under the guidance of Single Source out of Waterloo. The company specializes in the building of banks and will utilize as many local contractors/suppliers as possible.
The new building will be 7,725 square feet of office space with a drive-in teller window along with a drive-up full-service ATM. The drive-in, which will be on the west side of the structure will have an entrance from Broadway and will exit into the alley behind the bank.
There will also be roughly 20 feet of green space between the existing bank building and the new facility.
The former Audubon Media Corporation/Jumbo Jack’s Cookbooks buildings were demolished late last November after being determined to be unsalvageable and unsafe to occupy due to decades of lack of upkeep. They were listed for sale late last summer and fortunately Audubon State Bank purchased them for their new facility.
ASB was established in 1876 and is the oldest business in Audubon. Eventually the two existing bank buildings, located at 315 Broadway and 502 Market Street, will be for sale.