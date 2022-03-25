Fred and Lucille Wittrock will observe their 74th wedding anniversary on March 31. They were married at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Carroll on March 31, 1948.
Fred and Lucille’s family consists of Danny and Yvonne Wittrock of Audubon, Kenny and Pam Wittrock of Carroll and Janice and Dave Vonnahme of Vail.
They also have 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Their children and grandchildren are sponsoring a card shower in their honor. Greetings may be sent to them at 702 N. Arlington St., Audubon, IA 50025.