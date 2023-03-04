Meals are subject to change
- For Eligible DinersWe suggest a contribution of $5. Persons under age 60 must pay the total cost, $8.58, to the site manager.
- Eligible Diners (anyone age 60 and over, his/her spouse and dependents with disabilities) may contribute what they feel is fair and affordable to the Senior Nutrition Program for the cost of the meal.
BINGO for dine-in consumers will be held on Mondays and Fridays.
Friday, March 3 —BINGO. Salmon loaf, baked potato, creamed peas, apricots.
Monday, March 6 — BINGO — Hearty chicken stew, cornbread, coleslaw, apricots.
Tuesday, March 7 — Ham and cheese egg bake, hash browns, mixed fruit, molasses cookie
Wednesday, March 8 — Hot beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges.
Thursday, March 9 — Chicken Alfredo penne, breadstick, lettuce or spinach salad, mixed fruit.
Friday, March 10 — BINGO — Baked cod w/lemon cream sauce, roasted red potatoes, mixed vegetables, pears.
Monday, March 13 — BINGO — Baked honey chicken, sweet potato fries, corn, banana.
Tuesday, March 14 — Apple pork chops, roasted sweet potatoes, green beans, fruit crisp.
Wednesday, March 15 — Taco casserole, corn bread, steamed carrots, banana.
Thursday, March 16 — Ham and bean soup, breadstick, broccoli and cauliflower, mixed fruit, peanut butter cookie.
Friday, March 17 — BINGO — BIRTHDAY — Cook’s Choice.
Monday, March 20 — BINGO — Ground beef stroganoff, egg noodles, grean beans, mandarin oranges.
Tuesday, March 21 — Chicken a la King, biscuit, mixed vegetables, peaches, bread pudding.
Wednesday, March 22 — Liver and onions or beef patty, mashed potatoes w/gravy, corn, whole wheat roll.
Thursday, March 23 — Cheeseburger on whole wheat bun, potato salad, peas, strawberries and pineapple.
Friday, March 24 — BINGO — Crunchy pollock or baked cod fillet, potato wedges, green beans, berry fluff Jell-O salad.
Monday, March 27 — BINGO — Cup of minestrone soup, turkey sandwich, peas, bread pudding.
Tuesday, March 28 — Chili mac casserole, mixed vegetables, peaches, applesauce Jell-O.
Wednesday, March 29 — Philly sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, roasted sweet potatoes, green beans, apple slices.
Thursday, March 30 — Brown sugar glazed pork, mashed potatoes w/gravy, steamed carrots, banana, peanut butter cookie.
Friday, March 31 — BINGO — Cook’s Choice
MENU SUBJECT TO CHANGE
RSVP by 12:30 p.m. the day before; Call 563-3657 for Audubon and call 268-2377 for Exira