A new 17-week open-air farmers market is popping up on Main Street in Coon Rapids. The Coon Rapids Farmers Market (CRFM) is sponsored by Main Street Coon Rapids (MSCR) and the City of Coon Rapids. Market days will be Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon from June 10 – Sept. 30. Vendors will be located on Main Street near Fourth Avenue.

