A new 17-week open-air farmers market is popping up on Main Street in Coon Rapids. The Coon Rapids Farmers Market (CRFM) is sponsored by Main Street Coon Rapids (MSCR) and the City of Coon Rapids. Market days will be Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon from June 10 – Sept. 30. Vendors will be located on Main Street near Fourth Avenue.
“In a recent survey, our community said they really wanted a Farmers Market. In response, our market committee spent a lot of time putting this together and hope that we have a great market all summer,” said MSCR Director Katie Mason. “We encourage everyone to come to Main Street in Coon Rapids for our farmers market and then spend some time at our boutiques and eateries.”
Vendors will be selling produce, flower bouquets, jewelry, trail mix, custom creations (t-shirts, mugs, tumblers and stuffed animals), breads, pies, crafts (scrunchies, hair bows, soup bowl covers, casserole carriers) and more. The vendor line-up includes the Coon Rapids-Bayard FFA, Hidden Acres (Mike and Deb Carter), Marissa Wiskus, Tyler and Olesya Soyer, Journey Trail Mix (Rochelle Heiman) and Skky Farm (Annie Hall). Frohich's SuperValu will be providing their $5 grill menu as well.
Market organizers are still accepting more vendors. To sign up, call the MSCR office at 712-999-4769.
In addition to vendor sales, event organizers plan to host a demonstration, educational presentation or children’s activity each Saturday. Each month’s schedule will be posted in the newspaper and available at www.coonrapidsiowa.com/farmersmarket. The current list of demonstrations include:
• Rain barrels by Paulette Farrell
• Beekeeping by Kevin Dorpinghaus
• Kids Activity: butterflies and pollinators by Whiterock Conservancy Green Iowa Interns
• Flower project for kids by Lindsey Coyne
• Fire Department Truck by the Coon Rapids Fire Department
• Painted rock pet by Whiterock Conservancy Green Iowa Interns
• Helpful Garden Insects by CR-B Science Teacher Ryan Nees
• Cover crop monsters by Whiterock Conservancy Green Iowa Interns
• "Do You Know Your Ag?" Game by Paulette Farrell
• Nagashizuki (Japanese Style Paper Making) by CR-B Art Instructor BellaMyers
• Nature Fun by Carroll County Conservation
If you’d like to sign up to present a demonstration or activity, call the MSCR office at 712-999-4769.