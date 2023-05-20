AUDUBON - Some changes in an ordinance related to zoning and intended to bring the city to the same level as the state, along with concerns about changes in a flood plain area and questions about a 35 unit housing project being planned for the west side of Audubon may be posed to the Planning and Zoning board, which will be meeting on Monday at City Hall at 5:30 p.m.
featured
Audubon Planning and Zoning may face residents Monday
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Laura Bacon
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Exira man sentenced to prison on a felony sex abuse charge
- IOWA CLASS 1A REGIONAL GIRLS GOLF: Audubon's Irlmeier to cap career at state meet
- SUMMER SPORTS PREVIEW: Good start for Audubon baseball with pair of wins
- Dorsey found guilty in child endangerment, murder charges
- Shelby County accident leaves two injured
- Area Police Reports
- IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT GOLF: Audubon, Exira-EHK see seasons end at district meet
- Manning Regional Healthcare Center Inspires Ertz to Become a Nurse
- Southwest Iowa communities to focus on food access
- IOWA CLASS 1A STATE TRACK MEET: Audubon, Exira-EHK compete at state meet
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.