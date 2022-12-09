The Spartan Youth Leadership Club helped set up for the Exira Festival of Lights at the Event Center. “Our student members worked hard by setting up tables, chairs, stuffing Christmas bags with treats, stringing lights on many Christmas trees, making ornaments, and much more! The Community Club appreciated all their help. Plus it was a lot of fun for our kids!” said Lisa Dreier, Youth Leadership Club sponsor.
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
What do you think?
Where are you doing most of your Christmas shopping
The holiday season is upon us so where are you buying your gifts?
You voted:
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Fire destroys house in Audubon
- Evening Tour of Lights Contest Winners Announced
- Audubon County Memorial Hospital and Clinics Welcomes Dr. Jon Swanson
- Shooting Reported South of Elk Horn
- Albert the Bull's First Lighted Parade
- AMVC Donates Pork to Audubon County New Opportunities
- VanAernam family farm recognized
- From Pies For Puppies to Hero Dog Lady
- Health Care - With Hope
- Ebenezer Lutheran Church to present live nativity Dec. 11
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.