The Spartan Youth Leadership Club helped set up for the Exira Festival of Lights at the Event Center. “Our student members worked hard by setting up tables, chairs, stuffing Christmas bags with treats, stringing lights on many Christmas trees, making ornaments, and much more! The Community Club appreciated all their help. Plus it was a lot of fun for our kids!” said Lisa Dreier, Youth Leadership Club sponsor.

