Friday, June 3
McCoy Rodeo in Atlantic at the Cass County Fairgrounds, Rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door, kids 4 and under are free.
Saturday, June 4
LC Clinic Grand Opening at Atlantic Clinic, 507 Chestnut Street from 9-11 a.m. Meet the staff, take a tour, gather information, and enjoy light refreshments. The clinic will open on June 27. LC Clinic is a pregnancy medical clinic, with locations in Stuart, Creston, and SOON Atlantic, providing medical services, peer counseling, and material assistance at no charge, and is funded solely through the generous donations of individuals, churches, and business sponsors. For more information about LC Clinic, contact Dottie Krogh at dottiek1975@gmail.com, or visit our websites www.IowaLcClinic.org and www.HelpLifeCareClinic.org.
Lake Anita State Park – Saturday night movies at sunset. Bring a chair or blanket. Free popcorn as well as souvenirs will be available for purchase at the popcorn shed during this time. Check the movie listing on the facebook page. Movie this week: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13)
Kids’ Fishing Day at Lake Anita State Park Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. event starts at 10 a.m. A short program will be held prior to fishing. A few fishing rods will be available to borrow if you need one. They will have worms for participants to use. Prizes are drawn for and every child will receive a prize. They will finish the morning with grilled hot dogs, chips, and a bottle of water provided for participants.
Tuesday, June 7
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held in Audubon at St. Patrick’s Parish Center from noon – 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 9
Music in the Park, free concerts at Audubon City Park and stage, 7-8:30 p.m. Music by Polka Police — in case of rain events will be cancelled and rescheduled
Friday, June 10
Audubon County Fair Figure 8 races start in June: Pits open at 5 p.m., the flag drops at 7:30 p.m. Concessions will be available, but no alcohol is allowed in the pits. Grandstand fans tickets are $10 for adults, kids under 5 are free. Racers and pit fans: $25 for a pit pass, $40 for car and driver. Children must be 12 years or older to watch from the pits, no exceptions. Check out the website or contact the Fairboard for more information. Sponsored by the Audubon County Fairboard. Friday, June 10; Friday, June 24; Friday, July 15 (fair); Friday, Aug. 5, T-Bone Special (rain date Sunday, Aug. 6)
Saturday, June 11
Art in the Park & Food Truck Battle at John James Audubon Park from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Artist, vendors, food trucks, wine trailer, bounce house and more! Fun for the whole family! Put on by ACED/Tourism
Battle at the Bins in Gray, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. three dates — June 11, June 25, Aug. 13; Mud racing — street stock, limited pro, prostock, and outlaw; entry $10/person, kids 10 and under are free, pit pass $20. Coolers welcome, limited seating and concessions available.
Lake Anita State Park – Saturday night movies will begin at sunset. Bring a chair or blanket. Free popcorn as well as souvenirs will be available for purchase at the popcorn shed during this time. Check the movie listing on the facebook page. Movie this week: Encanto.
Sunday, June 12
Taylor Hills Lodge celebrates 20th anniversary on Sunday, June 12, from 1-3 p.m. with history, music and a light lunch. It is located at 1614 Hwy. 71, Audubon.
Audubon FFA Alumni Picnic 2022 4-7 p.m. at Albert the Bull Park; Two Palms Grilling will grill pork loin, burgers, brats and hot dogs; Chips and beverages available for purchase; Sand Volley Ball Tournament, put a team together and win a cash grand prize. All proceeds to the Audubon FFA Alumni Chapter to fund scholarships and FFA member trips.
Thursday, June 16
Music in the Park, free concerts at Audubon City Park and stage, 7-8:30 p.m. Music by Chad Elliott, food by Firehouse Flames — in case of rain events will be cancelled and rescheduled
Friday, June 17
Walnut Antique Show, in Walnut, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free, many vendors, concessions available.
Saturday, June 18
Walnut Antique Show, in Walnut, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free, many vendors, concessions available.
Sunday, June 19
Walnut Antique Show, in Walnut, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, many vendors, concessions available.
Father’s Day Breakfast in Kimballton, free will donation, supporting Kimballton Firefighter’s Association; serving biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage, ham, milk, OJ and coffee.
Thursday, June 23
Music in the Park, free concerts at Audubon City Park and stage, 7-8:30 p.m. Music by Brad Morgan, food by the T-Bone Committee — in case of rain events will be cancelled and rescheduled
Friday, June 24
Thursday, June 30
Music in the Park, free concerts at Audubon City Park and stage, 7-8:30 p.m. Music by Third Wish Acoustic (Darla, Dave and Scott) — in case of rain events will be cancelled and rescheduled
Thursday, July 7
Music in the Park, free concerts at Audubon City Park and stage, 7-8:30 p.m. Music by Studio 728 — in case of rain events will be cancelled and rescheduled
Thursday, July 14
No Music in the Park because it’s Fair Week.
Friday, July 15 (fair);
Monday, JULY 18
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held in Exira at the Exira Rec Center from noon – 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 21
Music in the Park, free concerts at Audubon City Park and stage, 7-8:30 p.m. Music by Dustin Baird — in case of rain events will be cancelled and rescheduled
Tuesday, July 26
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held in Elk Horn at the Elk Horn Lutheran Church from 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Thursday, July 28
Music in the Park, free concerts at Audubon City Park and stage, 7-8:30 p.m. Karaoke is planned, cash prizes!
Friday, Aug. 5
