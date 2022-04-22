AUDUBON — The Audubon Police Department has a new officer but with the resignation of another, is still not up to full staffing, according to Audubon City Clerk Joe Foran.
Sean Staples was hired last week during the Audubon City Council meeting, and will be on probation for a couple of months.
The resignation of Officer Derrick Seaton, who moved to the Audubon County Sheriff’s office, brings the department back down to three officers.
The department currently includes Coby Gust, Police Chief and officers Graham Smith and Sean Staples.
During last week’s meeting, Gust also talked about options for handling traffic issues behind the new bank site.
Earlier in the year Bret Irlmeier of the Audubon State Bank told the council about plans for curb cuts along Broadway to create a drive through entrance, which the council agreed to.
The drive through would exit at the back of the property, into the alley, and there were questions about how traffic would be handled going out of the drive. Currently the alley is one way, with traffic traveling to the east and narrows at the eastern end.
Foran said different ideas were being discussed — ranging from adding a no left turn sign to making the alley two-way instead of one way. The narrowing of the alley to the east, might make it more difficult for changing to a two way alley.
No decisions were made.