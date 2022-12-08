AUDUBON - It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Audubon - thanks to 19 residents who took time out to put up lights, inflatables and more in the third annual Evening Tour of Lights Contest.

A map was posted on Facebook so residents could check out the different displays between Dec. 2-4, and voting was simple: circle your choice for the winner and turn it in to the chamber, or message the chamber with your pic.

After the voting ended the winners were:

First: John and Deb Kramer - They are now three time reigning champs!

Second: Jo’s Corner Clip

Third: Chayse Gust

Organizers offered thanks to all 19 participants who helped brighten up Audubon for the holiday contest, "That is the most participation we’ve had since we started this three years ago! Thank you to everyone who voted and has kept this event alive."

