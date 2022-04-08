Traveling around the state of Iowa to meet interesting people and visit unique places will soon be easier! The popular digital series from Iowa Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), Greetings from Iowa, is coming to the statewide network as a weekly 30- minute broadcast series premiers on Thursday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m. The series, hosted by Charity Nebbe, will showcase a variety of Iowa stories and communities that reflect the cultures, people and communities that define what it means to be an Iowan.
Last fall, representatives from Iowa Public Television spent a day in Manning interviewing residents and filming at a variety of locations. The episode in which Manning is featured will air on Iowa PBS on Thursday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m. It will also be online at iowapbs.org/show/gfi .
Dawn Meyer, Manning’s City Administrator, stated, “This was a fun opportunity to share Manning’s great assets with people across the state. We’ve been able to see a sneak peak of the footage and are excited to see the full program. We hope lots of people tune in to watch this episode and learn more about our great community.”
Episodes in the series are entitled Unique Spaces, Community Cornerstones, Art Therapy, Celebrating Cultures, Spaces of Learning, Home, Iowa Performers, Unique People, Stories of Iowans and Dance. New episodes will air each Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
In addition to its statewide broadcast, Iowa PBS is available to livestream on https://www.iowapbs.org/watch , https://www.pbs.org/livestream/, the https://www.pbs.org/pbs-video-app/ and YouTube TV.