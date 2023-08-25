Saturday, Aug. 26
Anita Fire Department Silent Auction and Benefit Dinner for member Coulton Honeck from 4-7 pm at the Anita Fire Station. Coulton has been diagnosed with cancer and chemotherapy will leave him unable to work for an extended period of time. For more information or to donate call Derek Kinney at 641-247-1842. Benefit account has been set up at Rolling Hills Bank & Trust in Anita.
Sunday, Aug. 27
First Lutheran Church in Wiota Rally Sunday/Ice Cream Social beginning at 4 pm. Sunday Rally program is for children of all ages. Prayer & Praise Service begins at 5 pm. Ice Cream Social is from 5-7 pm and includes Sloppy Joes, Hot Dogs & chips, Ice Cream, Homemade pies & desserts. Bring a lawn chair and join for food and fellowship as we support our missionaries Rev Carl Hanson and Rev. Dr. Michael Paul.
Sunday, Sept. 3
Exira Masons Labor Day Breakfast from 8:30 am- 12:30 pm at the Brayton Town Hall. All you can eat eggs, french toast, pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice for a freewill donation. Sponsored by Exodus Lodge #342
Friday, Sept 8
Farm Bureau Pregame Tailgate Party — Audubon Wheelers at Exira-EHK Spartans, Exira; Tailgate 6-645p.m. 200 brat patties, 100 hot dogs, while they last, first come, first served! Free will donation is optional and all proceeds will be donated to the Exira-EHK Sports Boosters.
Monday, Sept. 11
FCW Fellowship of Christian Wheelers Meeting in high school board room — 7:45 PM. All high schoolers are welcome to all events!
Sunday, Sept. 17
FCW Bonfire — Fellowship of Christian Wheelers — all highs schoolers welcome to attend! Meeting and bonfire at Legion Park. 6-8:30pm
Adair Fall Fest from 10am-4pm at the Adair County Fairgrounds. 40 vendors, food trucks, family activities, kids zone. The car show will take place from 1-4pm and there will be a volleyball tournament.